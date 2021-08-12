110 migrants rescued overnight near Canary Islands

More migrants reached the Canary Islands during the night of August 11 with 110 people found aboard two boats.

More migrants reached the Canary Islands during the night of August 11 when Spanish maritime rescue services found 100 people aboard two boats that were seen just off Fuerteventura.

There were women and children among the boats.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Yesterday, August 11, there was also the death of a migrant and four others who disappeared, all from a boat that was seen more than 600 kilometres south of the Canary Islands.

There were also 33 other people, three of them have been hospitalised.

In Tunisia, the Tunisian Navy rescued 82 migrants that were on two different boars in distress off Mahdia.

The Tunisian Ministry of Defence specified in a statement that 68 people of Tunisian nationality were on the first boat which was intercepted 32 kilometres off the coast of Shebba. Two women and seven children were aboard.

The second boat, which was seen 40 kilometres off the coats of Shebba, was carrying 15 Tunisians including 3 women and 3 children. It was reported that they sailed through the night “to European space”. All of the migrants were transferred to the fishing port in Mahdia, ansamed.info reports.

The news comes as a migrant airlifted was to hospital after a boat carrying 40 people began to sink during a perilous Channel crossing.

Migrants attempting to make the perilous Channel crossing began to sink as their boat reportedly started to take on water on its way to the UK this morning, Thursday, August 12.

A rescue operation quickly swung into action which involved air and sea units from France and Belgium according to French authorities.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.