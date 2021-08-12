Huge fire burning out of control on border of Catalonia and Aragon

A HUGE fire is reportedly burning out of control on the border between Catalonia and Aragon where a campsite has been evacuated as the flames encroach

In the first fire declared during this latest heatwave, firefighting authorities in Catalonia have reported today, Thursday, August 12, that they are tackling a large fire in Pobla de Massaluca, a town in the province of Tarragona, very close to Aragon, where, at the moment, 137 land and 7 aircrews, are working, assisted by 2 seaplanes, in the hope of quickly bringing the blaze under control, and to avoid any major problems due to the high temperatures being experienced.

According to reports from the authorities, this huge fire is burning uncontrollably in a south-west direction, and they explained that their main concern at the moment is that it does not cross the Ebro river, with some roads having already been cut to facilitate the work of the firefighters.

Faced with the advance of the flames, the Guardia Civil has evicted the Port Massaluca campsite, with its residents being transferred to a pavilion in a nearby municipality to avoid personal injury, while the government of Aragon has sent reinforcements to the area due to the proximity of the fire, working together with the Catalonian authorities to prevent the fire from spreading without control in the area.

The Generalitat of Catalonia has since yesterday, placed many municipalities and natural parks under tight restrictions, to prevent, precisely, uncontrolled fires, as the heat and humidity also make it easier for fires to be much more virulent than usual, with many other parts of the Mediterranean – especially Greece and Turkey – currently experiencing a terrible wave of fires that devours everything in its path.

Firefighters had even cut the railway tension line before the proximity of the fire, to avoid greater evils, and at the moment, no progress has been made as to how long the cut will last, as reported by larazon.es.

#Bomberscat seguim treballant intensament amb 32 dotacions terrestres i 11 #maer a l'#IFPobladeMassaluca, que segueix actiu i obrint-se. Hi som junt amb mitjans de l'Aragó i del @mitecogob pic.twitter.com/jW8cMq1icx — Bombers (@bomberscat) August 12, 2021

