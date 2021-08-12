Spain adds support for Covid passport in Apple Wallet

Spain joins other EU countries supporting the Covid passport within the Apple iPhone Wallet app.

Spain joins other EU countries supporting the Covid passport within the Apple iPhone Wallet app, a digital certificate used for citizens to travel between countries.

The Covid digital certificate lets EU citizens that are travelling between countries easily prove that they have been vaccinated, have recovered from the virus or have had a negative test result.

Spain’s Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo Y Bienestar Social says if citizens “don’t have the EU digital COVID certificate, they can travel but the process to allow them in another country is slower and additional measures, such as quarantine, can be requested.”

In July, BBC News announced that the Covis digital certificate is recognised by 31 countries, including Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, and in all EU member states.

Users in Spain can request the Covid digital certificate after following a few steps and opting for the “Certificado Digital”. They can choose to receive the certificate by text message in English or Spanish and then add it to the Apple Wallet, according to 9to5mac.com.

Last month, England’s NHS app also added the Covid certificate with Apple Wallet, however, the UK government said it can only be used at events and venues in the UK and not for international travel.

