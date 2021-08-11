Maracena to be logistics centre for VII City of Granada gravel rally

MARACENA will be used as the logistics centre for the VII City of Granada gravel rally this year

Noel Lopez, the mayor of Maracena, on the morning of Tuesday, August 10, presented the collaboration of his municipality’s Town Council with the organisers of the VII City of Granada gravel rally, announcing that Maracena will be used as the logistical centre for the event, which will be installed in the IES Manuel de Falla, and the show section will be located in the old Jimesa facilities.

One of the vehicles that will be competing in this year’s event was parked up outside the doors of the consistory for all the residents to see, with the national rally driver, Juan de Dios Gomez also in attendance, who then drove the car, relocating it to Avenida Nuestra Señora de Los Dolores, where the starting line of this event will be.

Mr Lopez said, “From the Maracena Town Council we understand that we must bet on sports, not everything is football, and the motor world must be promoted by the administrations”, taking the opportunity of thanking the organisers for choosing the town, “To host the nerve centre of the rally, and a test as striking and attractive for residents as the show stage”. Arturo Pleguezuelos, the event organiser then explained, “From the Maracena institute, the race management, timing, and colleges of sports commissioners will be carried out, and from there the two days of competition that take place in a good part of the province of Granada. As for the exhibition, it will take place on the 3rd, and will include a 900-metre route, half of it on land”.

The City of Granada gravel rally celebrates its seventh edition this year – having been postponed last year with the pandemic – and the results are valid for the Spanish gravel Rally Championship, and also for the Andalucian and Murcian championships. In 2019, rally fans were treated to the spectacle of nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb competing, and this year’s event will start and finish from the Fuente de las Granadas in the city centre, with the speed stages being held in the surrounding municipalities of Moclin, Moraleda, Ventas de Huelma, and Santa Fe, as reported by granadadigital.es. ___________________________________________________________

