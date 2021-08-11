Electricity bills skyrocket as Spain is caught in the grips of a heat wave and consumers use appliances to keep cool.

Electricity bills in Spain will hit a new record high in the price average for the fourth consecutive day, reaching 115.83 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), during the heatwave that is building up, especially in the southern regions of the mainland.

This price is 1.6% higher than the previous historical maximum set just one day earlier when the price stood at 113.99 euros- compared to the same date a year ago when the price was 40.52 euros / MWh

By tariffs, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool), will oscillate this Thursday between 130 euros / MWh between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and the 105.51 euros that will be paid between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., so it will be above the 100 euro barrier at all times.

Prices have also risen in the rest of the European Union. In countries like Germany, they are 106.54 / MWh euros, France 104.94, the United Kingdom 122.13 euros and Italy 118.93 euros.

Spain braces for a heat wave with 10 provinces on alert for high temperatures.

The coming heatwave will affect the whole of Spain, except the northern region of Cantabria and part of Galicia. Friday and Saturday will likely be the hottest days, with the thermometers set to rise to above 40ºC in the south, east and center of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Meanwhile, in the southern region of Andalucia, maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 44ºC. Nights will also be hot, with temperatures of 24ºC and 25ºC. The heat is forecast to ease on Sunday, with temperatures are set to become significantly cooler on Monday.

