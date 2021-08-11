The Junta de Andalucia has granted aid worth more than one million euros to 982 winegrowers in the province of Cordoba.

This was announced by the territorial delegate for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in Cordoba, Juan Ramon Perez, that winegrowers in the province will receive aid. He adds that “the commitment is to pay these incentives before December 31”.

The delegate pointed out that in the province of Cordoba there are 5,456 hectares of vineyards distributed mainly between the municipalities of Montilla and Aguilar, followed by Montemayor, Moriles, Lucena, Monturque, Cabra, La Rambla, Puente Genil, Castro del Río and Santaella. The province of Cordoba represents around a fifth of the Andalucian vineyard.

Perez pointed out that the aid is “based on the decrease in the commercialisation of wines due to the prohibitions established in the celebration of events and in the containment measures that have been imposed during the pandemic in the field of hotels and restaurants.”

As the delegate explained, the Board responds to sectors particularly affected by the pandemic and does so through measure 21 of the Rural Development Program (PDR). For this, it has the explicit authorisation of the European Union to be used for this purpose; in this case, to sectors in which significant economic damage is noted as a consequence of the pandemic.

As the delegate has pointed out, the wine sector in the province is supported by the Marco Montilla-Moriles, “with some Denominations of Origin that produce unique wines and vinegars, with prestigious wineries beyond our borders for the traditional production and the quality of their products”.

The Board supports the sector through aid to regulatory councils for promotion within the European Union, support for marketing in third countries, or aid for the reconversion and restructuring of the vineyard, among others.

