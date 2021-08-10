Two arrested over Malaga jewellery store theft

POLICE have arrested two people for allegedly stealing from a jewellery store in Malaga.

Officers from the National Police arrested the two on suspicion of armed robbery following the Malaga jewellery thefts.

The pair allegedly broke into the establishment, located on Carretera de Cadiz, to take three pieces of jewellery valued at around €2,200.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The incident took place in April, when two suspects went into the shop, where they allegedly showed interest in various pieces of jewellery. One of them later returned to the premises with the intention of buying several items, however when the shop assistant showed them to him he took out a gun and threatened him before leaving with the jewellery.

He allegedly managed to steal three pieces of jewellery, while his companion waited for him outside.

The first investigations carried out by police and expert reports issued by specialised officers from the Scientific Police, saw both suspects identified, leading to their arrests.

The pair, aged 18 and 30 and both of Spanish nationality, were handed over to the judicial authority, which ordered the prison for one of the suspects.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.