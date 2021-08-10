Spain’s film industry has resurfaced in 2021 by breaking a new record for productions in Seville



A Spanish production company called Boomerang is searching for locations in Seville for the filming of the series If only, which was banned in Turkey for telling a story with homosexual protagonists.

In mid-September, the recording of If it had been known, the new title of the rescued series, will begin, a film that is especially important for the capital not only because it is a Netflix production, but because it reinforces Seville’s commitment to LGTBI tourism. and the defence of the rights of the collective and projects an image of a diverse and respectful city.

The promotion strategy has been in the hands of Sevilla & ME (Sevilla City Office of Media and Entertainment) for a few months. A department set up for this task was created in Contursa-Turismo de Seville, an innovative one-stop-shop whose function is to facilitate the work of those who come to Seville to invest or generate a local economy.

A large part of the films have already been finished or are underway, others are in the process of being confirmed. Of these, there are 14 films, 13 documentary films, 8 short films and 15 TV programs, 21 commercials, 5 series from TV platforms, the rest are video clips and other recordings and photographic reports that require permits.

“We are having a very good year in terms of filming requests in the city and not only because of the experience of the audiovisual production companies that have previously shot in Seville, but also because of the international positioning that the city has acquired in recent years. and, undoubtedly, due to the implementation of the Sevilla & ME strategy and its filming office, which allows a one-stop-shop for permits and permanent advice.

“There is always a person from that office accompanying the production companies that are interested in filming in Seville ”, explained Antonio Muñoz, delegate of Urban Habitat, Culture and Tourism.

