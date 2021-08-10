Malaga Provincial Council has invested €1.5 million in Coin over last two years

The Malaga Provincial Council invested €1,571,000 in Coin between 2020 and 2021.

Malaga Provincial Council invested €1,571,000 in Coin between 2020 and 2021, as highlighted yesterday, August 9, by the fourth vice president of the provincial institution, Natacha Rivas.

Rivas highlighted that this year €440,000 has been transferred to the Coineño City Council as unconditional funds for the consistory to dedicate to the main needs of the municipality.

Rivas has referred to the commitment of the Provincial Council to improve the productive spaces of the province and has pointed out that, in the case of Coin, almost €270,000 are dedicated to the modernisation and adaptation of the infrastructures of the industrial estates of Nuestra Lady of Lourdes and Cantarranas.

For the Nuestra Lady of Lourdes, €175,827.81 was awarded for the replacement of the drinking water supply network, which is very deteriorated in different sections or which is insufficient in other areas.

In addition, the sanitation network is being improved with new larger diameter pipes to facilitate the evacuation of rainwater, also extending the rainwater network to the point of discharge into a stream. These actions are intended to avoid the problems of flooding that occur in the streets of the polygon every time there is heavy rainfall.

A green island project is also being executed to improve the image of the large number of containers that are concentrated in one of the avenues of the polygon. Using prefabricated elements, enclosures will be created for the integration of the containers on a concrete slab.

Four other important actions will also be taking place, such as the old convent of Santa Maria de la Encarnacion having its structural issues resolved, the remodelling of the Puerta de la Villa, a new car park on Coin Linear Park and a roundabout to improve traffic on Miravalle urbanisation.

