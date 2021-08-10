Gibraltar Police discover fuel depot in old military tunnel

ROYAL GIBRALTAR POLICE have discovered a huge supply of more than 2,000 litres of fuel hidden in an old military tunnel



In the process of carrying out ‘Operation Trojan’, the Royal Gibraltar Police has discovered more than 2,000 litres of fuel stored in one of the old military tunnels, clearly hidden there for use by local drug traffickers in their boats, say the police.

In a press release by the Gibraltar Police, they explained that the discovery was made next to the old Club de Tiro al Plato del Peñon, in an old military tunnel, where, specifically, they uncovered 82 cans full of fuel, and 13 empty ones, with the total value of the seized fuel exceeding £2,000 (€2,300).

“Storing fuel containers in this way is very dangerous, and a risk to the public. We ask citizens who see a large number of these fuel drums to contact us anonymously. This not only helps us to deal with organised crime and drug trafficking, but also contributes to maintaining security in Gibraltar”, said a spokesman for the Peñon Police.

In recent weeks the Gibraltar Police has seized several fuel supplies, boats, and vehicles used by the drug traffickers, with the fuel containers being transferred to the narco-boats to use on the high seas, and the police investigation continues to arrest those responsible for this latest discovery, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

