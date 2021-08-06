Dutch tourist dies in Barcelona after swallowing car key

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the circumstances in which a Dutch tourist died after swallowing a car key.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 37-year-old Dutch tourist in Barcelona who, according to police sources, had swallowed a car key.

The man allegedly went to a supermarket on Riera de Cassoles avenue, in the Sarria district, at approximately 10:15pm yesterday, Thursday, August 6 “in an evident state of excitement and causing altercations” in the establishment.

Staff at the supermarket notified the Guardia Urbana and officers had to intervene and restrain the man, who lost consciousness and lost vital signs not long after, 20 Minutos reports.

The Urbana officers attempted to resuscitate the man before health workers from the Sistema d’Emergencies Mediques (SEM) took over when a key then came up from his throat.

Health workers managed to stabilise the man and he was transferred to Sant Pau hospital, however, he died at 2:15am this morning, Friday, August 6.

The man was on holiday with his family and they were staying in accommodation close to the supermarket. Barcelona Council has indicated that they have spoken with the family members and offered them support from social services. The Dutch consulate has also been contacted.

The Urban guard is collaborating with the Mossos d’Esquadra in the investigation as to how and why the key ended up in the man’s throat.

