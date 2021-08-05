Spanish teenager Alberto Gines brings home gold for Spain at the Tokyo Olympics in the new discipline of sport climbing.

Alberto Gines from Spain’s Caceres has won a gold medal at only 18-years-old. He showed he had nerves of steel at the sport climbing final and brought home Spain’s 12th medal at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time that this discipline has appeared at the Olympic Games.

The discipline involves a game of numbers and Gines was left holding his head in his hands looking like he could not believe that he had won. The discipline’s format means that as Schubert made it to the top of the wall, Adam Ondra went from gold medalist to a shocking seventh place.

In this new discipline the lowest number of points counts and Gines came in with a total of 28 points. The silver medal went to America’s Nathaniel Coleman with 30 points, meanwhile bronze went to Austrian Jakob Schubert with 35 points. The event was held at the Aomi Urban Sports Park.

As reported 20 minutes, “the Caceres native was the best among the eight finalists in speed, bouldering and lead or difficulty, the three combined disciplines that make up this new sport that debuted as an Olympic sport in Tokyo.”

