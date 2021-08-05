Puzzle Solutions Edition 1883

WORD SQUARE

fail, fain, faint, fang, fault, faulting, faun, fiat, final, flag, flan, flat, flaunt, flaunting, fling, flint, flit, flung, fluting, fungal, gainful, gift, gulf, infant, lift, unfit.
FLAUNTING

WORD SPIRAL

1 Snow; 2 Wisp; 3 Pill; 4 Luck; 5 Kale; 6 Eros; 7 Stub; 8 Bell; 9 Long; 10 Gnaw; 11 Well; 12 Leaf; 13 Fork; 14 Kilt; 15 Tang; 16 Glad.
BRADAWL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Ian Botham; 2 Alternating current; 3 William Wordsworth; 4 Nickel; 5 Glenda Jackson; 6 Ordnance Survey; 7 William Caxton; 8 William Shakespeare; 9 Scotland; 10 Weightlifting.

LADDER

Wish, Fish, Fist, List, Lisp, Limp, Lamp.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Indian; 4 Staple; 9 Contortionist; 10 Time lag; 11 Inept; 12 Incas; 14 Astir; 18 Hitch; 19 Leather; 21 Projectionist; 22 Listed; 23 Beggar. Down: 1 Incite; 2 Denominations; 3 Atoll; 5 Tropics; 6 Prize fighting; 7 Estate; 8 Stage; 13 Achieve; 15 Chapel; 16 Sloth; 17 Orator; 20 Arose.

QUICK

Across: 1 Islam; 6 Maids; 9 Launder; 10 Yummy; 11 Amigo; 12 Briny; 13 Bristle; 15 Men; 17 Rest; 18 Inside; 19 Swing; 20 Abuses; 22 Stye; 24 Die; 25 Butcher; 26 Ewers; 27 Stare; 28 Curry; 29 Senoras; 30 Moped; 31 Beryl. Down: 2 Square; 3 Almost; 4 May; 5 Snore; 6 Meaning; 7 Army; 8 Dogged; 12 Blows; 13 Broad; 14 Issue; 15 Mirth; 16 Never; 18 Indus; 19 Seaweed; 21 Bistro; 22 Scouse; 23 Yearly; 25 Broom; 26 Erse; 28 Cab.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Chispas, 5 Tides, 8 Snowy, 9 Strange, 10 Leyenda, 12 Spade, 13 Statue, 15 Wicked, 18 Caída, 19 Huertos, 21 Seaside, 22 Calma, 23 Abajo, 24 Estanco. Down: 1 Castles, 2 Ivory, 3/22 Pay cut, 4 Sisear, 5 Turnstile, 6 Denmark, 7 Siete, 11 Neumático, 14 Ahijada, 16 Desmayo, 17 Cheese, 18 Cesta, 20 Talón.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1883


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1883

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1883

GOGEN

GOGEN-1883

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1883

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1883

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1883

