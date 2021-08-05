Puzzle Solutions Edition 1883

WORD SQUARE
fail, fain, faint, fang, fault, faulting, faun, fiat, final, flag, flan, flat, flaunt, flaunting, fling, flint, flit, flung, fluting, fungal, gainful, gift, gulf, infant, lift, unfit.
FLAUNTING
WORD SPIRAL
1 Snow; 2 Wisp; 3 Pill; 4 Luck; 5 Kale; 6 Eros; 7 Stub; 8 Bell; 9 Long; 10 Gnaw; 11 Well; 12 Leaf; 13 Fork; 14 Kilt; 15 Tang; 16 Glad.
BRADAWL
QUICK QUIZ
1 Ian Botham; 2 Alternating current; 3 William Wordsworth; 4 Nickel; 5 Glenda Jackson; 6 Ordnance Survey; 7 William Caxton; 8 William Shakespeare; 9 Scotland; 10 Weightlifting.
LADDER
Wish, Fish, Fist, List, Lisp, Limp, Lamp.
CRYPTIC
Across: 1 Indian; 4 Staple; 9 Contortionist; 10 Time lag; 11 Inept; 12 Incas; 14 Astir; 18 Hitch; 19 Leather; 21 Projectionist; 22 Listed; 23 Beggar. Down: 1 Incite; 2 Denominations; 3 Atoll; 5 Tropics; 6 Prize fighting; 7 Estate; 8 Stage; 13 Achieve; 15 Chapel; 16 Sloth; 17 Orator; 20 Arose.
QUICK
Across: 1 Islam; 6 Maids; 9 Launder; 10 Yummy; 11 Amigo; 12 Briny; 13 Bristle; 15 Men; 17 Rest; 18 Inside; 19 Swing; 20 Abuses; 22 Stye; 24 Die; 25 Butcher; 26 Ewers; 27 Stare; 28 Curry; 29 Senoras; 30 Moped; 31 Beryl. Down: 2 Square; 3 Almost; 4 May; 5 Snore; 6 Meaning; 7 Army; 8 Dogged; 12 Blows; 13 Broad; 14 Issue; 15 Mirth; 16 Never; 18 Indus; 19 Seaweed; 21 Bistro; 22 Scouse; 23 Yearly; 25 Broom; 26 Erse; 28 Cab.
ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD
Across: 1 Chispas, 5 Tides, 8 Snowy, 9 Strange, 10 Leyenda, 12 Spade, 13 Statue, 15 Wicked, 18 Caída, 19 Huertos, 21 Seaside, 22 Calma, 23 Abajo, 24 Estanco. Down: 1 Castles, 2 Ivory, 3/22 Pay cut, 4 Sisear, 5 Turnstile, 6 Denmark, 7 Siete, 11 Neumático, 14 Ahijada, 16 Desmayo, 17 Cheese, 18 Cesta, 20 Talón.
SUDOKU
EASY
HARD
WORDSEARCH
GOGEN
CODEWORD
FUTOSHIKI
ALPHAMUDDLE