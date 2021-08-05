BREAKING: Burnham-on-Sea pier blaze

A fire has started on the historical Burnham-on-Sea pier.

It is understood that the fire on the pier broke out just before lunchtime.

Photographs from the scene show a fire at the back of the pavilion.

Devon and Somerset firefighters are trying to put the blaze out, as well as firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue.

The road that goes along the beach has been sectioned off while the fire is being dealt with.

The pier was built between 1911 and 1914 and is one of Britain’s oldest illuminated seaside piers. It was also one of the first concrete structures of its type in Europe to be built.

