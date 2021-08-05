A Good Night’s Sleep at SleepCentre

THE SleepCentre is based on Calle Malaga in Albox and has been established over 16 years.

SleepCentre offers an extensive range of beds and mattresses to suit all needs and budgets. Mattress styles are available from budget to premium, in all UK and Spanish sizes.

They have cost-effective options for guest rooms through to specialist options for customers with back and joint problems, mattresses for electric beds, classic and pocket spring with memory foam and gel, and even layers of natural breathable fabrics like wool and cotton.

Their brands include Spezia, Tempur and Sealy, encapsulating comfort and support with durability and value for money. Every customer’s needs are assessed to establish their precise requirements culminating in a physical test of suitable options to ensure the customer makes the best choice.

In the current climate, every mattress is shielded by a plastic cover and sanitised after every customer test to ensure a safe environment for all SleepCentre customers.

A wide range of beds are available to view with over 100 more in their large storage facility.

These include UK beds in standard UK sizes and with integral headboards in wood, fabric, faux leather, or metal, in styles ranging from rustic and traditional to minimal and modern, from luxurious and sophisticated to practical with storage options like drawers or lift up ottoman storage. SleepCentre also caters for those needing Spanish or European size beds and mattresses.

Part of SleepCentre’s customer service is free assembly and delivery and the free removal of the customer’s old bed and mattress if required. The delivery team pride themselves on providing a timely and professional service and no delivery is too awkward, although several have been challenging over the years!

Also available is a wide selection of bedroom furniture to complement the beds with bedside cabinets, chest of drawers, dressing tables, wardrobes and mirror and jewellery storage options. To finish the look they have artwork, bedside lamps, decorative homeware and soft furnishings.

Their bedding ranges are available in all sizes from single to superking, in polycotton, 100 per cent cotton and premium 500 thread count cotton. Duvets, bedspreads, pillows, protectors and towels are also available.

SleepCentre aim to provide a high level of customer service to their customers, guaranteeing a friendly, professional and knowledgable approach to all customer enquiries. They are delighted to continue to welcome customers who have supported them for many years prior to lockdown, on Facebook during lockdown, and now able to visit the shop once more.

They would like to extend that warm welcome to new customers who have been recommended or who have discovered SleepCentre through advertising and to urge them to pop in and experience firsthand SleepCentre’s unique brand of customer care.

Calle Malaga, Albox. 04800 • Mobile no 671 715 294. Tel 868 931 872.

[email protected]. www.sleepcentrespain.com. Facebook: sleepcentrespain