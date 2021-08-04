More than 900 sign petition to keep Estepona nudist beach

MORE than 900 people have signed a petition to keep the Playa Costa Natura in Estepona a nudist beach.

The petition is calling for the Estepona beach to remain nudist.

The Change.org petition has attracted more than 900 signatures and says that a beach bar in the area is stopping beach-goers from practicing nudism.

It says that Playa Costa Natura “is the first naturist recognized as such in Spain by government decree in 19792, ensuring that since then its continued use in this modality.”

It added: “All this with municipal support on numerous occasions, the last time in 2020 when it recognised the unique contribution of Costa Natura to the tourism development of Estepona, contributing to the boom.”

The petition goes on: “A beach bar, Nido, has been built on Playa Costa Natura, which is altering this naturist trajectory, since it does not allow the use of its hammocks to nudist users, despite being located on public land.”

The petition’s organisers say this is preventing the practice of nudism.

It states that, “nudism at the Costa Natura beach be respected and the nudist use of the hammocks… be allowed.

Malaga has nudist beaches in towns including Nerja and Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

