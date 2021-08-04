Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks have both been awarded the prestigious Which? Recommended Provider status, earning praise for their customer-first approach and handling of the pandemic.

The package holiday providers survey, which took place last year, was based on the opinions of thousands of Which? members and members of the public who were asked about their experiences of booking and going on holiday in the last two years, with different travel companies.

After assessing Jet2holidays, Which? confirmed that the package holiday specialist has once again been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider Package Holiday Provider, saying: “Jet2holidays is head and shoulders above its big-brand rivals on quality and refunds.”

In addition, of the customers surveyed some 82 per cent affected by disruption said they were likely to book with Jet2holidays again, and Which?’s final verdict on Jet2holidays read: “consistently better than rivals and great value too.”

Jet2CityBreaks has also been named a Which? Recommended Provider for the first time, with the UK’s largest operator of city breaks to Europe scoring highly across all factors, in particular, ‘description vs. reality’, ‘organisation of holiday’, ‘customer service’ and ‘accommodation’.

Alongside these successes, Jet2.com was also recently once again recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for Airlines with Which? saying: “Jet2.com has long been the best low-cost carrier, and we are still happy to recommend it for trips in 2021 and beyond.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After such a tumultuous year for the travel industry, we are enormously proud to be awarded the prestigious Which? Recommended Provider status for not only package holidays but for city breaks too.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have put our customer-first strategy at the forefront of everything and this has been underpinned by an exceptional team of colleagues who have worked tirelessly to put our customers first.

There is enormous demand for holidays now that customers are able to travel to over 40 quarantine-free destinations, and we know holidaymakers will be choosing to travel with a company that looks after them. This, on top of our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, means we are looking ahead with a great deal of confidence.”

