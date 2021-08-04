Spain has been saved from the UK’s red list of countries that is required to quarantine when returning.

Spain has been saved from the UK’s red list after the government confirmed seven new countries will be joining the Green list for travel during the coronavirus pandemic – along with a number of other countries. As expected, it was also confirmed that arrivals from France will no longer need to self-isolate.

Holidaymakers can now head to Spain without the threat of having to quarantine. However, Brits have been warned however to make sure they get PCR tests before making their return to the UK from the Spanish mainland.

Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway have all also been added to the quarantine-free green list.

The news will come as a huge boost to millions of Brits hoping to jet off this month, while a number of red list blows will plunge plans into mayhem. The latest rule changes will come into effect from 4 am on Sunday, August 8.

The Government says it will continue to review the data in every country and “will not hesitate” to take action where needed.

In other travel news, India is among four countries being removed from England’s red list as part of a host of changes to the traffic light system for international travel, the Government has announced.

