TOTTENHAM reportedly ready to fine club and England captain Harry Kane for not returning to pre-season training

Harry Kane reportedly never showed up at Tottenham for pre-season training at Hotspur Way today, Monday, August 2, with the 28-year-old club captain the subject of intense speculation about his future, amid rumours of a big-money move to Manchester City, with his club said to be ‘disappointed’ in him, according to Sky Sports.

It was reported that a £100m bid had been made by Man City at the end of June for the England captain, and it had also been reported that chairman Daniel Levy had called Kane before his brother – who is his agent – Charlie’s wedding, telling him that he had changed his mind about stopping him leaving, and that he was free to leave.

There have been rumours for the past few months that Man City, Chelsea, and Man United were all interested in signing Kane, after Sky Sports News had reported exclusively in May that their captain had told them he wanted to leave at the end of the season.

Fabio Paratici, the former Juventus football officer has recently been installed as Daniel Levy’s director of football, and along with new manager, former Wolves boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, they have the task of trying to convince their star striker to stay at the club, añthough with the club’s lack of silverware, it really is hard to see what inspiration both men can offer to Kane.

Fabrizio Romano, Sky Sport‘s transfer expert told their Transfer Show, “I expect some complicated weeks ahead, because the situation is really, really tense. I think this week everything will be clear. Tottenham need to take a position, and Manchester City are ready if their position changes. This week will be key to understand what will happen”.


