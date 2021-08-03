MALLORCA based charity Age in Spain has published a Routes to Residency guide for those looking to protect their rights as full-time residents (rather than those who spend regular time here, for example in a second home).

The guide explains the key steps in the residency process and the different ways you can become legally resident under the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The guide will help you understand;

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If you need to apply for residency in Spain

If you qualify for residency under the terms of the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement

Which route to residency in Spain is appropriate for you

The steps to apply for residency

The main document is supported by the three practical checklists which give more detail about the proof and documentation you need to provide at the first part of the residency process described earlier.

The Age in Spain checklists cover;

Applying for residency in Spain if you are working (employed or self-employed)

Applying for residency in Spain if you are retired or financially self-sufficient.

Applying for residency as a relative of a UK National who was legally living in Spain before December 31, 2020.

Visit www.ageinspain.org to access the various PDF documents.

Thank you for reading ‘Routes to Residency guide for those looking to protect their rights in Spain’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.