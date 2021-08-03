Police investigate the discovery of a corpse in a bonfire near Nerja

POLICE officers are investigating after a corpse was found in a bonfire in the Nerja district of Maro

Guardia Civil forensic specialists are investigating the macabre discovery on Monday afternoon (August 2), of a charred corpse found in a bonfire on a plot of ground in the vicinity of the village of Maro, in the Malaga municipality of Nerja.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The shocking find was made by a nearby resident who allegedly has an agricultural plot in the area, and who had gone there to carry out some work to supply water to his farm in the vicinity of the Maro ravine, and in that spot – in between the Aguila Aqueduct and the A-7 Mediterranean motorway bridge – came across a small bonfire burning, from which he reported seeing an arm protruding between the flames and the smoke, at which point he immediately called the Guardia Civil.

Upon arrival at the location, the officers quickly extinguished the fire, and called for the judicial and funeral authorities, with the body finally being removed from the ravine at around 9pm.

Forensic specialists of the Guardia Civil collected all the possible evidence, and have set about determining the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body, and how it occurred, reporting that no hypothesis has yet been ruled out, although the initial suggestion points to a violent death, since the perpetrator has attempted to destroy the body by burning it in that fashion.

As police investigate the grim find, it has been confirmed to SUR that the victim is a middle-aged man of foreign origin, who was living in one of the many caves and shacks in the vicinity of the Maro ravine, which has become the location of illegal temporary camping for homeless people over the last few years, as they reportedly travel through the area, spending some seasons, before moving on again, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.