Man murders his wife and burns her body in a rubbish tip in Malaga’s Rincon de la Victoria.

In a shocking case of gender violence, a man has been arrested on Monday, August 2, for the alleged murder of his 37-year-old partner in Malaga’s Rincon de la Victoria. The man has been accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife who was a Russian national, and then burning her body at a Nerja rubbish dump.

According to the Ser radio station the man, aged 57, beat his partner at their home and after she had died he moved her body to dispose of it at the rubbish dump.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria has spoken out and condemned this new case of gender violence. Mayor Francisco Salado took to Twitter and said: “Extremely shocked by the murder of a woman in Rincon de la Victoria in a new case of gender violence. As mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, on behalf of the entire Municipal Corporation and the residents of the municipality, I want to show my absolute repulsion.”

As reported Malaga Hoy, “It was apparently a witness who alerted the Guardia Civil that a man was taking a body out of the house to put it in his car and take it to the dump in Nerja. The officers located the body and proceeded to arrest the individual.”

Sadly, with his new case of gender violence there have been two women murdered by their partners in the Malaga Province so far this year. This first case happened in mid-July when a man used a shotgun to shoot his partner before he committed suicide. The alleged crime occurred outside the school where the woman had worked.

The pair had been in a relationship for two years and had been living together, but according to the National Police no complaint had been filed for gender violence.

