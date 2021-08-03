It’s a scorcher on the Costa del Sol, as August arrives once again

As August arrives, those of us who have lived here long enough know exactly what to expect: it’s going to be sweltering hot again; there will be hardly any shade; no matter how many showers you take you still end up drenched in sweat; the sand is so hot on the beach; the jellyfish come out to play in the sea; you can’t park your car anywhere; and yet, isn’t this the reason we all came to live on the Costa del Sol in the first place?

Brits are a strange breed really, we complain when it’s cold, then when it gets hot, we complain it’s too hot, yet we all knew before we set foot on the aeroplane to come and live here that Spain is famous for its hot weather.

Every Summer the same thoughts occur, and I am sure everybody else is the same, wondering why we endure this heat, like living in a sauna constantly every time you go out of the door, clothes sticking to you, and I haven’t mentioned the mosquitoes yet, or those nasty ants that creep up on you, and bite you on the foot as you are lying by the pool.

I know the pandemic and the restrictions do limit a lot of the things we might have been able to enjoy in previous Summers, but at least we are still allowed to go to the beach, no matter what temperature it is, unless you prefer to simply stay at home, turn up the aircon, and wait for September.

Of course, you have the perfect excuse now in this heat to sample those chilled bottles of beer, or a nice glass of ‘tinto de verano’, but not before driving please folks, at this time of the year the DGT have traffic police out in large numbers, and it’s not worth the risk of even having ‘just that one, it won’t put me over the limit’, wait until you get home, and then you can drink as much as you want.

This hot weather is definitely the excuse for eating outdoors, if you have the luxury of a BBQ on your terrace, or in your garden, but, have sympathy for the poor person who has to do the cooking, they are going to sweat to bring you that lovely plate of food.

I find it hard to moan about the heat when I am from Wales originally, where ‘Summer’ is usually one or two days, followed by torrential rain and thunderstorms, so I will stick with the heat thank you, not that Wales is not a nice place, I just prefer a warmer climate thank you, and if I have to sweat, then I will sweat! Would you change any of it? I doubt it.

I mentioned jellyfish earlier, look at this photo one of our writers, Laura, took yesterday at the beach. Have you ever been bitten by one of these? I have, it hurts! There is actually an app that you can download, that will tell you which beaches have jellyfish in the water on any particular day.

I just read that it’s going to get even hotter over the next few days by the way, but it will soon be September eh!

