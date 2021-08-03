Firefighters battle oil drum blaze on Guadalhorce industrial estate Malaga- black billowing smoke could be seen in Torremolinos.

A fire was declared by the emergency services on Tuesday afternoon, August 3, in an oil storage warehouse, located just off Herman Hesse street on the Guadalhorce industrial estate, in the province of Malaga, Andalucia- see map below.

The Malaga Fire Station was notified at 18:06, sending several fire trucks that immediately on arrival attempted to extinguish the flames as soon as possible.

The fire is still blazing outside, setting light to pallets and rubbish stacked outside of the unit.

The extremely high temperatures and virulence of the flames are putting the whole industrial facility at risk, so the work is focused on controlling the spread of the flames to prevent them from reaching other warehouses, said a spokesman for the fire brigade sources.

Update: 20:05: Firefighters have now filled the area with flame-retarding foam, the flames have been contained. A cleanup operation is now underway.

At the moment of writing, it is unknown if anyone has been injured or the extent of the damage done to properties on the estate that is home to hundreds of small to medium-size manufacturers- employing thousands of people in the Malaga province.

