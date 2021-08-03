Andalucian Health (SAS) now has one unique number for outgoing calls

Andalucian Health (SAS) from now on will only have one unique number for outgoing calls from all 1,512 of its health centers 

The Andalucian Health service – SAS – has completed the work on a project that began back in February, that now sees all 1,512 of their health centres share the exact same unique landline telephone number extension on all outgoing calls from any of the Service’s Primary Care centres, which means that anybody receiving a call can immediately identify it as being from SAS.

When anybody receives a call from 955 800 008, they can rest assured that they are getting a genuine call from the health services, because, until now, each centre used a different landline number, which did not instantly make the caller recognisable, but this new number will guarantee the care and safety of patients, since numerous cases of fraudulent calls have been reported by members of the public during the pandemic, from imposters claiming to be health personnel of the Andalucian public health system.

With the completion of this new number, it confirms the commitment being made by the Junta de Andalucia, and its health service, to putting patients’ health first, as you can already access digitally through their website, tools such as ClicSalud +, the Salud Andalucia app, or the Salud Responde app.

To proactively contact any of the SAS assistance centres, the telephone numbers remain independent and can be consulted on the Andalucian Health Service website, in addition, for general inquiries or appointment requests, the user can call Salud Responde, at 955 54 50 60.

The new telephone number is being implemented progressively, and in the future it will also be used by all hospitals, until all of the services provided by SAS are connected with the one number, therefore, the Andalucian Health Service insists that it is important that, for the time being, if a call is expected from a hospital centre, that members of the public continue to answer calls from long numbers (from the switchboard), or hidden numbers, since it is possibly a call from one of them, as reported by 101tv.es.


