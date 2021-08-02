Torrecardenas exceeds one hundred virtual clinical consultations

Almeria’s Torrecardenas University Hospital exceeds one hundred virtual clinical analysis consultations.

The Torrecardenas University Hospital which is based in Spain’s Almeria has through its laboratory service been able to perform over 100 virtual clinical analysis consultations since it was first set up. The service was set up only a few short months ago and has been extremely popular.

Dr. Manuel Rodriguez Maresca, head of the Laboratory, has explained that the consultation service is intended to help primary care professionals. It provides “a new channel of communication between health professionals with the aim of continuing to improve care for the people of Almeria”.

Manuel Vida, the Managing Director of the Almeria hospital, highlighted that: “coordination between the laboratory of our hospital, which serves almost half the population of the province, and Primary Care professionals is key, especially at times like these when many of the issues we work on have been modified by the pandemic”.

The lab surface at Torrecardenas serves over 300,000 people in the Almeria area specifically those in the Basic Health Areas of Almeria capital, Rio Nacimiento, Carboneras, Nijar, Sorbas, Tabernas Alto Andarax and Bajo Andarax.

Dr. Rodriguez Maresca, has explained how the new lab service was created “to respond to the need to make technological advances accessible to the entire population, which, as we are seeing in this pandemic, are constantly occurring.

“Thus, the increase in the number of tests available will be accompanied on the one hand by appropriate technical advice, offering information both on the pre-analytical conditions for obtaining and transporting samples and the methodological characteristics of the tests, and on the other by a consultancy function on the interpretation and suitability of the tests to be performed for each patient in each clinical situation, which will ultimately make the diagnosis and monitoring of patients faster and more effective.”

