Pre-plan and pay for your funeral then get on with enjoying life

You will no longer have to worry about the stress and expense that your loved ones will have to face after you pass away and you will all be able to rest easy and enjoy the best things in life.

Wills

Golden Leaves does not require their clients to have a will in place. However, if they do have one, it should be reviewed when taking out a funeral plan to decide whether a new one is required to make it locally compatible. This can be arranged by Golden Leaves and they can put you in touch with local experts to draft a suitable will.

Regarding whether the will should be in Spanish or English, this and whether wills in both languages are required, will depend on where the person’s assets are held.

The services included in Golden Leaves funeral plans have not been affected by Brexit, although some additional services may have changed.

Fixed costs

Golden Leaves’ Funeral Plans have a fixed cost, although when you have chosen one, you can then add extras to tailor it to your needs. An example of this is the coffin or urn, which is included in the price, but can be changed at a small extra charge to suit your taste.

When you purchase a funeral plan with Golden Leaves you will ensure that you get your desired funeral and when the time comes it will not cost your family any extra no matter how much funeral costs rise.

Payment plans

You can choose to pay for your funeral plan in one instalment 30 days after you apply, or over the course of one to five years, or longer if required. If you pass away before you’ve finished paying, your family will only be asked to pay what is left. Regardless, Golden Leaves will always collect the deceased and take care of them.

Golden Leaves has very competitive prices in their field and offers a 12-month, interest-free period, then 4 per cent interest is applied annually from month 13.

Payments can be made in Sterling or Euros and Golden Leaves accepts cheques, credit and debit cards, BACS, CHAPS or Direct Debit.

Cancellation options

With Golden Leaves, if you need to cancel the plan you get a refund minus 20 per cent of the plan purchase price.

If you decide to donate your body for medical research, there is a 100 per cent refund.

If you decide to pay the balance in full at any time, there is no penalty for doing so and you will not have to pay all the interest because the balance will be recalculated at the date of payment.

Golden Leaves will not ask you for medical check-ups or health details and there are no age limitations, the prices are set whatever age you are.

Always there

With their 24-hour helpline available, Golden Leaves will save your loved ones from the stress of overcoming the barriers of organising a funeral in a foreign country.

Since 1984, thousands of people have chosen Golden Leaves to handle their pre-paid funeral plans and they have built up an excellent reputation on all platforms. The testimonials which you can read online are provided by real people in real locations of which Golden Leaves can provide proof.

Sensitive team

One of the things about the team at Golden Leaves which their clients value above all is how they can make handling such a delicate matter easier.

Talking about one’s own death is something which most people find daunting, but the team at Golden Leaves handles the subject with the utmost professionalism and delicacy. When you enquire about a funeral plan, you will be offered all the information you need and any questions will be answered openly. You will be given time to think about your decisions and discuss them with your family while receiving no pressure whatsoever from Golden Leaves. If you have more questions, the team will be happy to answer them for you to help you make your final decision.

Pre-plan your funeral then get on with enjoying life.

