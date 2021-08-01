Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims to offer incentives hoping people will get vaccinated- more companies to be added soon.

Young people in the UK are going to being offered discounted takeaways and taxi rides in the hope that they will get their Covid jabs in a bid to boost vaccine uptake, the government has said.

Bolt, another taxi app firm, said it will offer “free ride credit” to vaccination centres, while food delivery firm Deliveroo will give vouchers to young people who get vaccinated.

The Department of Health said details on more partnerships would be released “in due course”. More than 68% of 18 to 29-year-olds in England have had a first jab while more than 72% of UK adults have had two doses so far, while 88.5% have had one. The department added: “Companies will not ask for or hold any health data for the incentive scheme.”

Taxi app firm Uber will be sending reminders to all users in August encouraging them to get jabbed. The company will offer discounted Uber rides and meals on its Uber Eats platform for young adults who receive a vaccine.

Uber has previously offered free trips to vaccination centres for NHS staff.

Thanking businesses for “stepping up” to support the vaccine drive, Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to “take advantage of the discounts”, adding: “The lifesaving vaccines not only protect you, your loved ones and your community, but they are helping to bring us back together by allowing you to get back to doing the things you’ve missed.”

