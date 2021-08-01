Pozoblanco police arrest a man with five arrest warrants out in his name

POZOBLANCO police arrest a man in the Cordoban municipality with five arrest warrants in force against him by different authorities



Guardia Civil officers in the Cordoban municipality of Pozoblanco have arrested a 50-year-old resident of the town, with an extensive police record, who was wanted by the judicial authorities in several places.

This man attracted the unwanted attention of the Guardia Civil force after they were informed by the Pozoblanco Civil Guard Judicial Police Team that a man with an extensive history of police records had recently moved to live in the town, and was seemingly trying to hide his identity and keep a low profile, allegedly always avoiding any questions about his identity or his home address.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



His actions obviously aroused the suspicions of the Guardia Civil investigators, who set about identifying this new resident of the town, with officers setting up a surveillance operation to detail his every movement, in a bid to locate his place of residence in the town, which they subsequently found with ease, on July 21.

Investigations revealed he was a 50-year-old man who had five arrest warrants pending in his name, including two for his arrest and imprisonment, and so he was immediately detained, arrested, and taken into police custody, before being made available to the judicial authorities, who have placed the detainee in prison, as reported by lavozdecordoba.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.