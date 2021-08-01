Estepona offers €220,000 in sports facilities to local clubs

ESTEPONA Council has announced it is offering €220,000 worth of free sports facilities to local clubs.

The council said sports clubs in Estepona would be able to use the facilities.

Estepona council of offering €226,676 of free use of its public sports facilities to 16 clubs.

The Deputy Mayor of Culture, Begoña Ortiz, said that the council is making these public spaces available to the federated teams in order to facilitate their sports activity.

As explained by the municipal official, there are a total of 16 clubs that use the sports facilities, both for training and to play games. Specifically, there are 6 football clubs, 4 for martial arts, 2 for fencing, 1 for basketball, 1 for table tennis, 1 for rhythmic gymnastics and 1 for badminton.

The councillor said that the council gives free use of the Francisco Muñoz Perez stadium every year, as well as the San Fernando soccer field, the Athletics Stadium, the La Lobilla indoor sports centre.

She added that the council had also created around 30 new sports tracks, which are distributed throughout different parts of the urban area and in residential areas and which can be accessed for free.

The council said it is also creating new sports spaces which will be able to be used for competitions on the Costa del Sol.

