Wandering goat causes accident

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Wandering goat causes accident
Wandering goat causes accident

A POLICIA NACIONAL officer was injured and thrown to the ground when his motorcycle ran into a wild goat late at night in El Cañarete.

A passing driver  stopped to help him, notifying the 112 Emergency number and halting traffic to prevent further accidents. Hospital sources later revealed that the policeman had injured his hip and chest but was out of danger.

This was not the first time that a loose animal has caused an accident in El Cañarete or the Autovia del Mediterraneo motorway, as small groups of wild goats frequently come down from the cliffs in search of food as do wild boar.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to Almeria’s Traffic Authority, dogs and wild boar have caused 915 accidents in Almeria province since 2015.

Collisions usually result in material damage, although at least two people have been hospitalised during this period and one person was killed in a 2018 incident.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here