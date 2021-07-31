Wandering goat causes accident

A POLICIA NACIONAL officer was injured and thrown to the ground when his motorcycle ran into a wild goat late at night in El Cañarete.

A passing driver stopped to help him, notifying the 112 Emergency number and halting traffic to prevent further accidents. Hospital sources later revealed that the policeman had injured his hip and chest but was out of danger.

This was not the first time that a loose animal has caused an accident in El Cañarete or the Autovia del Mediterraneo motorway, as small groups of wild goats frequently come down from the cliffs in search of food as do wild boar.

According to Almeria’s Traffic Authority, dogs and wild boar have caused 915 accidents in Almeria province since 2015.

Collisions usually result in material damage, although at least two people have been hospitalised during this period and one person was killed in a 2018 incident.