Third of new Covid cases in Cadiz are from Nursing Homes.

Despite the fact that the vast majority of those over 65 years of age already have the complete regime and are immunised against Covid, the aggressiveness of the Delta variant, being extremely contagious, has caused coronavirus cases to reappear in some residences in the city, mainly affecting senior citizens.

In the last fourteen days in the centres of the province, 21 new cases have been located, of which 6 have been detected a week ago. Although these figures are very far from the tragic data of the first months of the pandemic, hard in these healthcare facilities, they stand out if we compare them with the figures for Andalucia as a whole.

A third of the cases detected in the last two weeks in the centres for the elderly have been located in the province of Cádiz: 21 of the 60 in the entire region, especially concentrated in the two health districts in which it has been divided the Campo de Gibraltar, with 12 cases, while the remaining 9 have occurred in the Bahía de Cádiz-La Janda district. None in the Sierra and in Jerez-Costa Noroeste.

