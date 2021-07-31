Taxi drivers confront pirate taxis at Palma Mallorca Airport.

Taxi drivers in Palma Mallorca say they have had enough. Once again, the presence of pirate taxis at Son Sant Joan airport has put the sector on the warpath.

This afternoon, when drivers noticed an illegal offer taking place just a few metres from their rank, they decided to stop loading for around 20 minutes in protest. The taxi drivers’ brief stoppage caused a long queue of passengers at the rank within minutes, until the activity resumed.

The stoppage took place this afternoon, p.m., shortly before 7:00 after some taxi drivers detected the presence of an illegal transport offer in the arrivals area of ​​Son Sant Joan. The taxi drivers quickly have caught their attention and moments of tension have been generated with the pirates, who have ignored them.

Given this, for a little more than a quarter of an hour the taxi service has been stopped, requiring the presence of a person in charge of the Government due to the lack of control. Finally, after queues have been generated, the activity has resumed.

“Problems at the taxi rank at Palma airport once again. Pirates and lack of control of the administration, those responsible”, has shared through its networks the Mallorcan Association of Taxi Workers (AMTAT), integrated in Pimem.

