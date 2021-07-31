Spain lifts flight ban from ‘high risk ‘ South Africa and Brazil

Spain has lifted a flight ban from ‘high risk ‘ South Africa and Brazil but still insists on quarantine.

Spain’s Ministry of Health has allowed flights from Brazil and South Africa to restart despite being “high risk”, arrivals will have to be quarantined, insists ministers.

The Ministry of Health lifted the ban on flights from Brazil and South Africa, which had been in effect since February, today, Saturday, July 31.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) reported it this Saturday, despite the fact that the epidemiological situation in these countries is considered “high risk”, so travellers will have to keep a 10-day quarantine.

Travellers coming from Brazil and South Africa will have to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine, a condition that must also be met by those coming from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Nambibia, according to the BOE. These conditions will come into force from August 3.

The consideration of a high-risk country is made through the joint assessment of the main epidemiological indicators used for this purpose at the European Union level.

Among the criteria is consideration of the accumulated incidence per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14 day period, the positivity rate, the rate of diagnostic tests, and the rate of vaccinated population, according to the BOE.

All passengers arriving in Spain must fill in an FCS health control form and will face both a temperature check and a visual inspection. The form also includes a question asking you to confirm that you have undertaken a PCR (swab) or TMA within no more than 72 hours prior to arrival and have tested negative for COVID-19 (children under 6 are exempt). You must be able to show on request evidence certifying your results

