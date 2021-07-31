Criminal organisation sexually exploiting women brought down

The Civil Guard, within the framework of the CHACAO operation, has freed five women who were being sexually exploited by a criminal organisation.

The victims were forced to pay high debts to the organisation and were threatened with harm to their relatives in their countries of origin if they did not agree to what was imposed by the traffickers.

All of them were forced to consume narcotic substances, meaning the organisation not only increased the women’s debts but also created a greater dependency on the traffickers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the operation, ten people, five men and five women (four of Dominican nationality, three Venezuelans, two Spanish and one Colombian) were arrested in the provinces of A Coruña, Toledo and Alicante.

Members of the criminal group were charged with the crimes of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, money laundering, belonging to a criminal organisation and crimes against public health.

Five searches have been carried out in homes related to the criminal organisation. Among the seized objects is a significant amount of narcotic substances, already prepared for delivery and consumption to both the victims and the alleged clients.

The investigation began at the end of 2019 on a criminal organization dedicated to the recruitment of women in South American countries, specifically Venezuela and Colombia, using deception and abuse of the vulnerable women.

In order to evade border controls, the victims travelled long routes in different means of transport (planes, buses, etc.), through third countries, until they reached their final destination in Spain where they were sexually exploited.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.