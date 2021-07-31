Nerja council requests regulations for the use of Rio Chillar

Nerja Councillor for the Environment requests the regulation and management of Rio Chillar.

Nerja Councillor for the Environment, Javier Rodriguez, has requested the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fishing and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucia for the regulation and management of Rio Chillar.

During his speech, Rodriguez stressed the concern of Nerja Town Council for the uncontrolled recreational use that has been given to the river and the risks that this entails both for users, due to the accidents that are caused, as well as the environmental deterioration and the problematic in the event of possible fire situations.

The councillor said that “due to the health crisis, the Council, by means of a Mayoral Decree, last year prohibited the recreational use of the river to avoid crowds, especially in the summer season, although there has been non-compliance with this measure, so more is required if the action of the competent administration is possible”.

“Faced with this situation, and after several meetings held with the Junta de Andalucia, warns of the need to establish mechanisms to control access to the river, as well as communications transferring the interest of the Council in solving this problem.

“The Territorial Delegation of Sustainable Development has expressed its willingness to work on this, which also requires the involvement of the Public Hydraulic Domain, belonging to the Territorial Delegation of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, which has the ownership”, stated the councillor.

The approved proposal reiterates the need to regulate the recreational use of Rio Chillar, for which the Council offers collaboration to both Territorial Delegations to carry out the necessary regulation and management proposals.

