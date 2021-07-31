Granada couple rescued after falling down a well in Baza

s

A couple who were out walking in the Granada municipality of Baza on Saturday, July 31, had to be rescued after they both fell into a four-meter-deep well, in the Taldarroba neighbourhood.

After managing to climb back out by using the iron ladder that was installed in the wall of the well, the husband was able to flag down a lorry on the nearby road and ask the driver to call 112 emergency services.

112 upon receiving the call, deployed the fire brigade, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil, Local Police, and the 061 health ambulance service, who promptly attended the location at Km2 on the A-4200 road, with the firefighters managing to rescue the woman, and subsequently evacuating the couple to a hospital in Baza for treatment to the injuries they had received on falling into the well.

In another incident in Granada province, on Friday night (July 30), a 70-year-old man was knocked down and killed by a car, as he was crossing the N-432 road on a blind bend at Km 425,500, in the town of Atarfe, as confirmed by 112 emergency services, and the Guardia Civil, as reported by elmira.es.

___________________________________________________________

