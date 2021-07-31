Four arrested in Sevilla for stealing motorcycles to sell for spare parts

FOUR people have been arrested in Sevilla for stealing numerous motorcycles which they then scrapped and broke to sell for spare parts



National Police officers in Sevilla have detained and brought to justice four people suspected of being responsible for a multitude of thefts of motorcycles, including Vespas and other mopeds, that occurred mainly in the Macarena and Nervion districts of Seville, scrapping the bikes and selling their parts.

In a press release, the National Police explained that the leader of the group that operated in the Macarena area, the 30-year-old FJAC, had 13 previous arrests for similar events, while in the Nervion district, the detainees are a married couple with a record of different crimes: PPDM, a 36-year-old man and his partner AKM, a 33-year-old woman.

After carrying out a search of the home of the latter, officers discovered a Yamaha motorcycle, among others, with its license plate missing, and a facility prepared for growing marijuana was also uncovered in the same property.

A complaint filed by the owner of a stolen Vespa, combined with neighbourhood collaboration, led to the officers from Macarena police station locating and identifying the person responsible for the theft, who was subsequently arrested, with officers finding eight Vespa and Piaggio motorcycles in a storage facility at his home.

As the motorcycles were stolen, they were stripped of parts like engines, wheels, and lights, and sold in the second-hand market in the city.

During their operation, officers managed to locate a stolen motorcycle on a private estate in the municipality of Carmona, a farm surrounded by a two-metre high wall, which they subsequently raided, and discovered a clandestine workshop dedicated to the scrapping of stolen motorcycles and mopeds, with parts from 18 different bikes, five of which they were able to determine had been stolen, thanks to the comparison of the registration and frame numbers with the complaints presented by their owners.

As a result of this raid, the couple who resided on the farm were arrested for five crimes of theft, with both detainees having various records for public health offences, and illegal possession of weapons, among others.

All four detainees from both operations have been made available to the corresponding judicial authority, and police sources say new arrests have not been ruled out, as the investigations progress, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

