Copper thieves detained

COPPER HAUL: Bags of wire removed from Pulpi streetlamps Photo credit: Guardia Civil

AN alert to the Guardia Civil led to the arrest of three youths who were stealing copper cable.

A Pulpi resident called the 062 number after he saw the trio removing copper cable from streetlamp distribution boxes in the early hours of the morning.

Within 15 minutes, officers carrying out a sweep of the area located a nervous-looking 19-year-old in a parked car that contained five bags of cables.

A video shot by the person responsible for the original caller allowed them to identify a 20-year-old who immediately admitted his involvement, at the same time giving away his companions.

The third, a boy of 18, was discovered hiding behind a tree after trying to hide a reel of cable under a parked car.


