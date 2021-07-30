World Naked Bike Ride in London confirmed

Organisers have confirmed the World Naked Bike Ride will take place on August 14.

Organisers have said contact will be minimised: “Time at starts, finishes and rest points will be as short as practical. Start groups will not wait for all other riders to be present before moving on. Riders should disperse as soon as they reach the finish. Participants should socially distance when stationary. No bodypainting at starts. The afterparty has been cancelled.

“Participants should do their best to ensure they are not at risk from the virus,” they said.

“Nobody should ride if they have symptoms or have had a recent positive test. We recommend riders take a lateral flow test in the morning of the ride, use sanitiser and keep their masks on, particularly when stationary.”

“There are usually several participants with restricted ability to ride a bike,” organisers continued. “This year, for the first time, WNBR London has included an accessible option. It is a relatively short and easy route, running between two rest points.”

Organisers added: “WNBR London takes place on the public streets of London. Nobody can control the actions or behaviours of the public. Participants should endeavour to avoid crowds and interactions with strangers.”

Other World Naked Bike Rides will be taking place in UK towns and cities in the coming weeks:

Folkestone (link is external)– 31 July

Cambridge (link is external)– 31 July

Coventry (link is external)– 7 August

Manchester (link is external)– 13 August

Brighton (link is external)– 15 August

Edinburgh (link is external)– 4 September

