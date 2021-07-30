The Spanish town that is hidden inside a cave

THE Spanish town on the Balearic Island of La Palma that is hidden inside a cave



In the municipality of Tijarafe, on the Balearic Island of La Palma, located among pine and almond trees in the northwest corner of the island, you can discover one of the most incredible sights, Poris de Candelaria, the ‘town within a cave’, overlooking the deep blue of the Atlantic Ocean, where it is not unusual to regularly spot whales or dolphins.

This small town of little white houses, decorated with blue windows and doors, sits on an impressive cliff, underneath a large cave – that was formed by the constant volcanic eruptions that the island had – nestled next to a sheer cliff face with rock formations made from lava, on what is the oldest part of the volcanic island of La Palma.

The Spanish town’s name ‘poris, means ‘ a jetty or natural harbour’, and in this case, it is attributed to ‘the jetty that exists here’, with some of the houses more than 80 years old, still occupied by their owners during the Summer months as a way to escape the stifling heat that La Palma experiences in the height of the season.

This picturesque gem is not exactly the easiest place to get to, and you would need to be the most devoted and hardened of hikers to undertake the 4km trek on foot from the town of Tijarafe, but, either way, on foot, or by car, you can follow the LP-1 road that heads north towards the sea, which will take you as far as the viewing area, from where you can take in the amazing and mysterious sight of this unique little town, as reported by 20minutos.es.

