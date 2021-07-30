Recent news in brief from Axarquia Costa Tropical

Musical nights

THERE are a number of different musical events in the Plaza del Sexi in Almuñecar over the next few days and perhaps the one that stands out the most is the popular Queen of Magic tribute on July 31. Tickets may be requested at www.lapazadelsexi.es.

Discharge

A RATHER unpleasant cream coloured ‘discharge’ appears from time to time in the waters off the beach of Salobreña and it has recently returned. It is reportedly not harmful to bathers as there no sewage outlet in the area but it does nothing to enhance the area.

Electricity scam

THE Costa Tropical Association of Chiringuitos has issued a warning to its members about a scam whereby supposed representatives of an electricity company telephone an establishment saying that they owe money and will be cut off within 10 minutes if they don’t pay immediately.

Blood donors

THE Malaga Transfusion service will be present at the Sala Mercado in Nerja on August 5 from 5.30pm until 9.30pm and is looking for as many blood donors as possible. Potential donors are reminded that women should only give blood three times a year and men four.

New vehicles

TWO new fire engines have been given to the Nerja Fire Brigade by the Malaga Provincial Council. One is ideal for working in forests whilst the other is smaller and suitable for fighting urban fires and emergencies. Coverage by the brigade includes Competa, Frigiliana, Sayalonga and Torrox.

Beach waste

TORROX Council is promoting the need to ensure that all waste material is removed from its beaches and will be at Ferrara by the breakwater on July 30, August 3 on the beach at Ferrara