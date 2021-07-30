No parking problems in future

VILLAJOYOSA town hall has bought up yet another 15,000 square metres of land for extensions to the Marina Baja hospital.

The regional government has expressly requested a new car park ready for when the new hospital buildings are a reality.

These will occupy the existing 850-vehicle car park extension that opened in 2019 after complaints from hospital staff, patients and visitors.

In the meantime the newly-acquired land will be used for building materials, machinery and operatives’ own vehicles during construction.

La Vila town hall is spending €410,016 on acquiring the plot, which will be paid for from the Budget surplus.

This is yet another item on the long list of compulsory purchases required for much-needed extensions to the overcrowded hospital that serves the Marina Baja’s 18 municipalities, including Benidorm.

According to Urban Development councillor Pedro Alemany, the town hall began negotiating the purchase last March, paying a similar price per square metre as in earlier expropriations.

Once the deal has been closed, the town hall will hand over the land to the regional government’s Health department.

The long-overdue €36 million project has yet to begin, although the Generalitat announced that work will begin this year and should be completed by 2023.