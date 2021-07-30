‘Brighton cat killer’ jailed for stabbing 16 pets

‘Brighton cat killer’ Steven Bouquet, 54, has been jailed for over five years for stabbing 16 pet cats.

‘Brighton cat killer’, security guard Steven Bouquet, has been sentenced to over five years in prison for stabbing 16 pet cats in vicious night-time attacks.

Bouquet killed nine cats and injured seven in Brighton between October 2018 and June 2019.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He had previously denied the charges of criminal damage and possession of a knife but was found guilty in June, BBC News reports.

Before his sentencing, some of the owners of the cats spoke in court of the impact the killings had on them.

Catherine Mattock said she could not stop thinking about her cat, Alan, “dead but warm in my arms, covered in blood”.

She also said of his “playful innocent nature”, and imagined him “running over thinking he was going to get a stroke, and instead getting stabbed”.

Emma Sullivan told the court of how she had found her cat Gizmo lying dead on the pavement near her front door.

“I was completely distraught. I was wailing in tears, completely inconsolable,” she said.

Lucy Kenward said her cat, Cosmo, had spent £5,000 on vet bills trying to save her cat after he was stabbed by Boquet.

“Cosmo was very much part of the family, I had had him eight years before he was killed.

“I feel a definite sense of guilt over my decision to let him outside.”

The judge called Bouquet’s behaviour “cruel”.

“It was sustained and it struck at the very heart of family life.”

Det Insp Chris Thompson said: “His laptop computer showed that he had repeatedly accessed a website in relation to lost cats in the city, paying particular attention to a cat that was killed.

“He had also viewed numerous dog killing cat-related videos, and two photographs of a dead cat in a front garden, taken at different times of the day, were recovered from his devices and believed to have been taken by him.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.