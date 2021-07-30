Body of Irishman has been pulled from sea in Spain

The body of an Irishman was pulled out of the sea in Spain after a drowning accident.

The incident happened this morning, July 30, on Zurriola Beach in San Sebastian.

This area of the Basque Country is a popular holiday destination, the Irish Mirror reports.

The Irishman, 31, was in the sea with two friends who are allegedly also Irish.

Emergency services were called in a dramatic rescue effort to save the man after his friends raised the alarm at about 4am.

Sadly, emergency services were unable to save the man and his body was pulled from the water.

Zurriola Beach is popular with surfers, with waves that can reach a height of five or six feet, making it dangerous for swimming on some occasions.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said that they are assisting the family after the tragedy.

A spokeswoman said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance. The Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”

The news comes as a police officer rescued a man from drowning on a Malaga beach.

The incident took place on Saturday, July 10, when the man began to have difficulties getting out of the water due to the state of the sea.

A police officer was alerted by a woman who stated that his father needed help after strong waves prevented him from getting out of the water and he was being carried out to sea.

The officer jumped into the sea to the aid of the man, struggling to reach him because he was about 80 metres from the shore, before finally catching up with him and bringing him out of the water.

