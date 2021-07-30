Big plans for sustainability

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Big sustainability plans
MADRID MILLIONS: Tourism minister Reyes Maroto announced €139 million to promote sustainable tourism in the Valencian Community Photo credit: Pool Moncloa-Cesar P Sendra

THE Valencian Community is to receive more than €139 million from the central government between 2022 and 2026.

The cash will arrive via Madrid’s Strategy for Sustainable Tourist Destinations that lays the foundations for a new tourism model consistent with the UN’s 2030 sustainable development targets.

The Sustainable Tourist Destinations plan will be carried out by local, provincial and regional administrations, coordinated by the Diputacion provincial councils and the region’s Tourism Board.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

It will be based on a green and sustainable transition, energy-efficiency, digital transformation and competitivity, explained Spain’s Tourism minister Reyes Maroto and Francesc Colomer, her Valencian Community equivalent in the Generalitat’s Consell.

The Sustainable Tourist Destination plan encourages collaboration between the public and private sectors, enabling businesses to benefit from its management and digitalisation initiatives.

Local authorities now have until September 20 to apply for amounts ranging from €1 million to €10 million, depending on the category of each tourist destination.


Meanwhile, the central government has allocated €2.3 million to the Generalitat to advance sustainable tourism under a pilot scheme in Altea and Peñiscola (Castellon). This follows on from similar grants made last year to Benidorm and Gandia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here