Arsene Wenger could be back as Switzerland manager

Legendary Arsenal manager, the 71-year-old Arsene Wenger, could be about to make a dramatic return to top-level management as boss of Switzerland’s national team after their Bosnian coach, Vladimir Petkovic, left the post to go and manage French Ligue 1 club, FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

According to reports coming out of Zurich, the Swiss FA has drawn up a list of candidates to replace Perkovic, and former Gunners boss Wenger is allegedly top of that list, as they look to reach the Qatar World Cup finals in 2022.

This would not be the first time that the Swiss have tried to get the Frenchman, as back in 1995, when he was in charge of Japanese club, Nagoya Grampus, they had tried to tempt him, but Wenger refused to break his contract, after which he started his 22-year reign at the old Highbury, which then became the Emirates, before finally leaving in 2018, and subsequently taking up his current position as chief of global football development for FIFA.

During his time with the Gunners, Wenger racked up three Premiership titles, including the famous ‘invincibles’ season of 2003-04, along with seven FA Cups, taking his place in Arsenal FC history.

Born in Strasbourg, France, Wenger is fluent in six languages, which makes him ideal for a Swiss team that contains players who ply their trade in Italy, Germany, and France, and is captained by Granit Xhaka, a player that he signed in 2016 for Arsenal, for a fee of £35 million, from Bundesliga club, with sources in France claiming that Arsene is interested in the vacant position in Switzerland, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

