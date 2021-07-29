THE Vox Deputy Spokesperson Macarena Olona held a press conference in La Linea de la Concepcion today (July 29) in which she accused Gibraltarians of being pirates.

She called for the land border to be closed so that the inhabitants could remain in their pirate’s cave until Spain regains its rightful sovereignty over the Rock.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo responded with a statement saying; “The performance these days from VOX on Gibraltar is the same sterile xenophobia and infantile populism which too many people swallow, hook, line and sinker, but happily a majority can see through.

“I guess they are just trying to deviate from their problems in Ceuta and with the Partido Popular. The usual rule of politics continues to ring true: empty vessels make the most noise.”