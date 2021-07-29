People confused as pop-up vaccination centre opens in Thorpe Park

People on Twitter are talking about a new pop-up vaccine clinic that is opening in the theme park, Thorpe Park.

A pop-up vaccine clinic is opening in the theme park, Thorpe Park in Surrey, making it possible for visitors to get vaccinated before they get on a rollercoaster.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said it is a “fantastic opportunity for young people and families to get a vaccine while they enjoy a day out”.

Other venues that have been used in the vaccination push are a Primark shop in Bristol and The Open Gold tournament in Kent.

The pop-up at Thorpe Park will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who has not yet had their first vaccination, and will also offer the second dose to those who are eligible, said the NHS.

Many people have taken to Twitter to share their confusion on why the theme park has been chosen as a vaccination point, with lots of humorous Tweets circulating on the social media platform.


Figures up to July 18 state that around 66.4 per cent of those aged between 19 to 29 in England have now had their first dose, according to the BBC.

Dr Nikki Kanani, from the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “We know that people, and particularly young people, are leading busier lives, so whether you are queuing for the Colossus or staffing the ice cream kiosk, we are making getting a jab as easy as possible.”

Javid said: “Already three in five adults aged 18-24 have received a first jab, which is excellent progress.

“I urge all those yet to get their first or second dose to take advantage of the hundreds of pop-ups around the country and help us cautiously get back to normality.”

