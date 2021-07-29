Mercadona to start selling Covid rapid antigen tests in Portuguese supermarkets

MERCADONA is to start selling Covid rapid antigen tests from Friday, July 30, in all of its supermarkets in Portugal



Supermarket giant Mercadona will start selling coronavirus rapid antigen tests, in the form of self-tests, in its supermarkets in Portugal, starting this Friday, July 30, as announced today, Thursday, July 29, by the supermarket chain, to Europa Press in Spain.

The company will start selling these tests – a product manufactured by Genrui Biotech – from tomorrow, at a price of €2.10 for each kit, with each kit containing a test strip, an extraction tube, a nasal swab, a bag of bio-safe samples, and instructions for use.

Mercandona continues its expansion plans in Portugal, now with 24 stores in total across the North of country, with its newest one opening this Tuesday, July 27, in Espinho. Sources from the Valencian chain reportedly told Europa Press, that Mercadona is not considering the sale of these tests in Spain for the moment, where they can only be purchased in pharmacies, but specified that they can do so in Portugal because it is permitted by Portuguese regulation, as reported by cadenaser.com.

